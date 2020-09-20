+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NIXON, Rhoda Meta

Posted: 7:00 pm September 20, 2020

NIXON, Rhoda Meta (née Thorpe) September 19th, 2020 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Reverend David Nixon, 54 Killywillan Road, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, and Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, dearly loved mother of Samuel and Christopher, dear sister of Elizabeth, Wilson, Mark and the late Grace, devoted daughter of Edith and the late Wilson.

Please note due to the current circumstances and government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Live streaming of funeral service on Wednesday, 23rd September from 1 pm, via Enniskillen Methodist Church Facebook page.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired are going to Blackrock Hospice, Dublin and The Methodist World Development and Relief Fund. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

