MURPHY, Sister Gertrude – peacefully, 24th September 2020 at the Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen. Requiem Mass can be live streamed from St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 1 pm on Saturday, 26th September 2020. Burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her devoted nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law Kathleen and by the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and the Northern Province. Pre-deceased by her brothers Pat and Michael.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Convent and the Funeral Mass are private to the Community and family.