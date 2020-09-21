+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McHUGH, John

Posted: 8:49 pm September 21, 2020

McHUGH – The death has occurred of John McHugh, 20th September 2020. He passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Seamus (Breda) and Sean, daughter Marie, his brother Thomas (USA), his sister Patricia (USA), and his deceased brothers Frank, Felix and sister Roisin, RIP.

His funeral cortége will leave his late residence, 14 Ashwoods Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday, 23rd September at 10.40 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, via the Sligo Road. Burial will take place in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Funeral and burial will be restricted to family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Requiem Mass will be broadcast on www.saintmichaels-parish.com.

The family request that you may offer condolences by post, or through Cadden Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Vincent de Paul via the family or funeral director.

May perpetual light shine upon his gentle Soul

