McGINN, Seamus – 20 Villa Terrace, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0ED, formerly 115 Camplath Road, Carrickcroghery, Drumskinney, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 17th September 2020, RIP. Beloved son of the late Frank and Mary, RIP, loving brother of the late Mickey, Benny, Patsy and Maureen, RIP.

Regrettably due to COVID-19, the funeral home, family home, funeral Mass and burial are private.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects to do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortège makes its journey from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, to his late residence Villa Terrace, Ederney. Seamus will leave his late residence on Sunday, 20th September at 12 noon, arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney, for 12.30 pm Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish).

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Ward 2 South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul