‘Live and Local’ at lunchtime

Vice chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John Coyle, with Sean Magee, who performed at the 'Live & Local @ Lunchtime' at the Diamond, recently.Ê

SHOPPERS to Enniskillen and Omagh have been enjoying a musical treat on Saturdays with a live music programme from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

‘Live & Local @ Lunchtime’ has been taking place in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres each Saturday from 12 noon until 2.30pm since mid-August with the programme running until the end of September 2020.

The lunchtime music sessions are just one part of the Council’s programme to welcome shoppers back to Enniskillen and Omagh town centres while supporting local artists.

Council staff are also at each event to offer shoppers a free ‘Shop Local’ jute bag in support of the Support Local, Shop Local focus to assist town centre recovery.

Speaking about ‘Live & Local @ Lunchtime’ the Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Chris Smyth said, “The Live & Local at Lunchtime music programme is the latest initiative being rolled out by the Council to support the economic recovery of our town centres.

“The programme aims to enhance the shopper and visitor experience to our town centres and support local musical talent with the opportunity to perform once again. “We hope shoppers and visitors to the town centres enjoy the music as they support local businesses and livelihoods by shopping local, while following government and social distancing guidelines at all times for everyone’s wellbeing.”

The ‘Live & Local @ Lunchtime’ programme includes performances from Sean Magee; Shaun Loughrey; Lisa Murphy; Bronagh Broderick; Bantam and Fowl; Andrew Irwin; Conor Magee; Gareth Pritchard.