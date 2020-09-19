Irvinestown man pleads guilty to £4,000 fraud

AN IRVINESTOWN man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a local businessman out of almost £4,000, by charging him for silage covers which he never provided.

James Matthews (47) of Bridge Street, entered a guilty plea to one charge of fraud by false representation at a remote sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard that Matthews had attended the man’s place of business between May 2, 2017 and August 11, 2017 and agreed that, in exchange for an agreed price, he would supply the man with plastic covers for round silage bales.

The amount agreed was just under £4,000, but the covers were never provided by Matthews.

After learning the amount of money involved, and also that Matthews had “very relevant” previous convictions, District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until October 12 to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.