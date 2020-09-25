Increase in cases but virtually no patients in hospital

THE number of positive Covid cases in the local area has more than doubled in the past week, and with numbers creeping up everywhere, Fermanagh is waking up this morning to a fresh set of restrictions.

As of 6pm last night (Tuesday) a new set of restrictions came into force which once again ban people mixing with each other in their homes. However schools, churches, restaurants, and businesses can continue to operate as normal.

The new restrictions come in light of the rising number of cases since

the beginning of September.

Over the past seven days in the Fermanagh and Omagh area 2,135 tests

were carried out of which 37 were positive. During the previous seven

days there had been 14 positive cases out of 2,186 tests.

However, there have only been two admissions to any hospital in the

Western Trust over the past fortnight, and one patient was discharged.

These were the first admissions to a hospital in the Trust area since

July.

A breakdown of this week’s local figures may give a small insight into

the reason for the rise in cases, as schools and colleges return, and

also the low rate of hospital admission. Of the 37 local cases last

week, 10 were among people aged up to 19-years-old, seven were aged

between 20-39, 15 were aged 40-59, five were aged 60-79 and there were

no cases in the over 80s age group.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,592 tests carried

out, accounting for one tenth of the population of the Council area.

Of these, 253 have been positive.

