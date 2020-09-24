A DIRECTOR of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has said he does not live his life in fear while undercurrents of intimidation linger.

John McCartin said, “If you lived in fear you couldn’t live your life, you move on with your goals from day to day and that is what we do.”

Mr McCartin, pictured below, was speaking one year on from the horrific attack on his colleague and fellow director Kevin Lunney.

Speaking to Newstalk this week he described Mr Lunney as a “robust character” and a “determined man”, adding that he remains “committed to the project”.

On 17 September last year Kevin Lunney was abducted and subject to an

attack which lasted for approximately two and a half hours. The letters QIH were carved into his chest with a Stanley knife, bleach was poured over him and his leg was broken after being hit with what he thought was a baseball bat or short fence post.

A campaign of intimidation against the company directors has rumbled on for several years. Although arrests have been made Mr McCartin said, “I have no information that gives me cause to believe that there is a specific person who orchestrated or procured the attacks about to be brought to heel.”

