Derrygonnelly's Gary McKenna and Ederney's Chris Snow

Harps aiming for six

Posted: 7:07 pm September 26, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
Five times Senior Champions Derrygonnelly Harps will face contenders Ederney St Joseph’s  on Sunday evening in this season’s Championship final.
 
Harps will be looking for their sixth New York Gold Cup in a row while Ederney will be looking to bridge their 52 year gap.
 
Joint Harps manager Brandan Rasdale says, “We’ll have to match their intensity and see how we go,’ while Ederney’s Mickey Cassidy feels his players hunger could drive them on to achieve something special.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
 
 

