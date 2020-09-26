Harps aiming for six

Five times Senior Champions Derrygonnelly Harps will face contenders Ederney St Joseph’s on Sunday evening in this season’s Championship final.

Harps will be looking for their sixth New York Gold Cup in a row while Ederney will be looking to bridge their 52 year gap.

Joint Harps manager Brandan Rasdale says, “We’ll have to match their intensity and see how we go,’ while Ederney’s Mickey Cassidy feels his players hunger could drive them on to achieve something special.

