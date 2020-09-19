+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GREAVES, John

Posted: 8:43 pm September 19, 2020

GREAVES, John – Knockadoose, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 18th September, 2020, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Foster and Rebecca, sister Charlotte (Douglas).

John will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Jane (Graham), Rebecca (Whyte), Violet (Brady), Selina (Berry), brothers Henry and Robert, sister-in-law Winifred, brothers-in-law Frank and Derek, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and all the family circle.

Family funeral service in Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell on Sunday at 3 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Tomregan Parish Church Repair Fund, c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member.

Due to current HSE and Government restrictions, John’s funeral will be private to family and neighbours, please.

House private, please.

