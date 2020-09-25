+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Gaels look to end seven year wait

Posted: 7:02 pm September 25, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
THIS Saturday evening, Enniskillen Gaels are going in search of ending their seven-year long wait for Championship glory when they face Maguiresbridge St Mary’s in the Kevin Courtney Garage & Car Sales Intermediate Championship Final.
 
Gaels manager John Reihill is relishing the Championship final showdown with Maguiresbridge  while new boy on the block David Teague has confidence that his St Mary’s side can do it.
 
Read their interviews in full in this week’s Fermanagh Herald.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
 
 
 

