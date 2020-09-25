Gaels look to end seven year wait

THIS Saturday evening, Enniskillen Gaels are going in search of ending their seven-year long wait for Championship glory when they face Maguiresbridge St Mary’s in the Kevin Courtney Garage & Car Sales Intermediate Championship Final.
Gaels manager John Reihill is relishing the Championship final showdown with Maguiresbridge while new boy on the block David Teague has confidence that his St Mary’s side can do it.
Read their interviews in full in this week’s Fermanagh Herald.
Posted: 7:02 pm September 25, 2020