Enniskillen pub reopens after Covid case confirmation

Pat’s Bar in Enniskillen, which closed yesterday as a precaution after a patron tested positive for Covid-19, has now reopened.

The popular establishment in the town’s Diamond, which has been serving food indoors and drinks outdoors, was forced to close for a deep clean yesterday (Tuesday). This was after it emerged someone who had been socialising in town and had visited the bar on Sunday night, and had recently returned from abroad, had since tested positive for the virus.

This afternoon the bar announced it had reopened.

“All our staff have been tested for Covid-19 and have all come back negative,” they said. “Having spoken to the Public Health Agency this morning they are confident we have gone above and beyond in our early response to a potential outbreak and happy for us to safely reopen today.

“We would like to reaffirm that closing yesterday was purely a precaution, there is no escalated risk of Covid-19.”

Advertisement

The bar, which has been praised on social media for its speedy response, also urged the local community not to be “be kind” and hold back judgement regarding the person who tested positive.

“While we are best placed to be angry with the individuals responsible for this potential outbreak, please can everybody respect that people do make mistakes, and refrain from using our post as a forum for bullying/threats and intimidation.”