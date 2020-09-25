EliRose has a passion for singing

Profile

EliRose Magee

EliRose Magee an 18 year old A Level student and singer from Enniskillen.

Over the last few months she and her brother Sean Magee have started doing more singing together and she has started up a music page on facebook called EliRose Magee Music where she’s been posting some covers

What is your greatest strength?

I would say I’m quite hard working, so that tends to get me to where I want to be!

Advertisement

What is your greatest weakness?

I get caught up in my own head a lot

How would you like to be remembered?

Hopefully for my music!

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Over lockdown I was standing on a wall outside my house taking a photo of the sunset and I fell off and fractured my ankle, it was pretty embarrassing

How do you like to relax?

A bath while listening to some music or walking my dogs

What is your biggest regret?

I dyed my hair red a few years ago, it wasn’t a good look!

What was the happiest day of your life?

Probably the day I became an auntie!

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

Some time in the future, like 3000 or something, just to see where the world goes from here and how different it may be.

Advertisement

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

My favourite place so far has been Nerja in Spain, my sister got married there back in 2012 so I’ve lots of great memories there.

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

Honestly my family and friends have been the only real big influences on my life!

What is your favourite book/film?

The film Clueless is an all time favourite but Infinity War is definitely up there too. I also loved The Hunger Games books!

What makes you angry?

When I don’t meet my own expectations, mostly within my schoolwor

Describe yourself in four words?

Introverted, Musical, Determined, Warm-hearted

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

I would love to explore the mind of Eminem, mainly due to his lyricism I feel like a lot goes on up there and think we could have some really interesting conversations.

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

Jack and Toby my dogs!

What is your least appealing habit?

Biting my nails or cracking my knuckles, such bad habits

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

I’d buy a holiday home in Spain, my family are all very fond of holidays so would come in useful!

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

Selena Gomez would be cool, she’s an actor, she sings, she produces, she has her own makeup line; she kind of does it all and so I feel like her life would be really interesting and enjoyable. She in particular also uses her platform a lot for speaking on the importance of mental health which I really respect.

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

I would probably spend it with all my brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces

What would you like on your headstone?

Some sort of a quote I think, “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die,” is a nice one