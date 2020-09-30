Electrician crashed on way from pub

A KINAWLEY man who was involved in an accident after having three pints in the Crowe’s Nest has been disqualified from driving.

Ryan Murphy (24) from Macken pleaded guilty to drink driving at a remote sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday in relation to an incident over a year ago.

On June 8, 2019 police were called to a road crash on the Farnamullan Road in Lisbellaw. When they arrived at the scene there was a black Audi A3, that Murphy had been driving, blocking the road and a red Mini on the grass verge.

Murphy told police he had drank a couple of pints before driving, and he failed a roadside breath test. When arrested he returned an evidential reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The defendant made full admissions to drink driving to police and told them he had been in the Crowe’s Nest in Enniskillen prior to the crash where he had three pints.

District Judge Steven Keown said the case was aggravated by the fact there had been an accident. Defence solicitor Michael Fahy pointed out Murphy, a self-employed electrician, faced no charges in relation to the nature of his driving. The solicitor added Murphy accepted “he only has himself to blame.”

Judge Keown fined Murphy £250 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007