Derrylin bridge diversion ‘accident waiting to happen’

IT has been confirmed that the Lady Brooke Bridge between Lisnaskea and Derrylin has now been reopened after it was closed to the public for essential maintenance and resurfacing on August 10.

Speaking on the latest development, Cllr Chris McCaffrey said, “DFI officials have confirmed that the first bridge on the Derrylin to Lisnaskea Road will be back open to the public on Monday evening (August 31) at 5pm.

“Follow-up surfacing works will be carried out in a few weeks, however this will not require a full closure of the bridge. It’s great to see this work coming to near completion”.

Despite this, one local man spoke to the Herald over his frustrations, deeming the diversion via the Carrybridge Road an “accident waiting to happen”, with heavy goods vehicles still using the road despite an alternative to Enniskillen.

