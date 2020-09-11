Death of local businessman

THE death has taken place of a businessman who revolutionised commercial printing in Enniskillen in the mid 1980s.

Community man, John Cosgrove, 75 years, established his business, the Print Factory in Derrychara in 1984 and later expanded and relocated to Lackaboy Industrial Estate on the Tempo Road.

The youngest of a family of seven was raised in Ahascragh Co Galway he moved to Lisnaskea when his father took up employment there.

On the passing of his mother at an early age he moved to Glasgow and lived with his sister for several years. While there he became interested in showbands and listening to a wide range of music.

During his long career in the printing industry John’s passion for quality work always shone through with his ‘hands on’ approach, often personally taking care of printing jobs for customers.

His daughter Edel said, “He never clocked off. In the morning he would leave home like a smart suited businessman, but by the evening he’d return with ink down his shirt and under his nails.”