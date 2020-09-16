COURTNEY, Anna (née McDaid) – Woodbrook House, 23 Clones Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-6SB, Tuesday, 15th September 2020, peacefully, at her daughter’s residence, Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Dessie, her sister Eileen Donegan and her brothers PJ (Paddy) and Michael McDaid. Cherished and adored mother of Lynne, Brian, Colum and Roisin.

Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law Pauline and Mary, son-in-law Leo adored grandchildren Shannen, Jonathan, Conor, Laoise, Caolfhionn, Eimear, Aishleann, Ryan, Bonnie and Dessie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Anna will be resting at her daughter’s residence. Funeral Mass in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-8JJ on Thursday, 17th September at 2 pm, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Anna’s funeral cortége to the chapel will travel via Clones Road (Approx 1.15pm at Woodbrook House), Main Street and Bridge Street. House strictly private, please.

Due to the continued restrictions on public gatherings, Anna’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence, may do so below.