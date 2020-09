CASHMORE, Betty – White Island Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital. Loving mother of Sue Deacon (White Island Road, Belleek).

Private family Service on Saturday at South West Hospital at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family home private please. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek . Tel: 07703 – 210437.

Peace, perfect Peace