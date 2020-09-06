+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeUncategorizedAnte-natal services move back to SWAH
SWAH
The South West Acute Hospital

Ante-natal services move back to SWAH

Posted: 9:12 am September 6, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
IT’S good news for expectant mothers-to-be as the Western Trust confirmed that its Ante Natal Clinic has moved back to SWAH from last Monday. 
During lockdown it was revealed that plans had been made to move the Ante Natal and Maternal Fetal Assessment services out of SWAH to help cope with the “expected surge” in increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients. 
At the time the Health and Social Care (HSC) system stated, “This part of the plan involves protecting children’s and maternity services while releasing bed space to contribute to the overall surge response”. 
The decision received major backlash from concerned mothers who were also forced to travel to  Neo Natal and ICU facilities in Altnagelvin if their new-borns were poorly or premature. 
New mum Lauren Reilly previously told the Herald, “Having a baby during lockdown was so different to compared to the rest of my pregnancies. 
“With NICU being closed at SWAH and me going into preterm labour at 35 weeks, I was transferred by ambulance to Altnagelvin with nobody by my side which was so scary”. 
While Geraldine Lavelle said, “It would be great if the Western Trust could notify mothers on the current situation for their partners to attend scans, births and whether or not full maternity services will return to SWAH. I know I’m not the only mother-to-be that feels that feels this way.”
A recent statement from the Western Trust confirming the news stated, “The Ante Natal Clinic and Fetal Assessment unit for Fermanagh will be relocated to SWAH, in addition to the ongoing continued service in operation at Omagh Hospital and Primary care Complex, with effect from Monday 24 August. 
“While there will be some capital works ongoing in relation to a separate entrance to the Ante Natal Unit in SWAH, this will not affect service and it will be hoped that these works will be completed in September 2020”. 
Posted: 9:12 am September 6, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA