Ante-natal services move back to SWAH

IT’S good news for expectant mothers-to-be as the Western Trust confirmed that its Ante Natal Clinic has moved back to SWAH from last Monday.

During lockdown it was revealed that plans had been made to move the Ante Natal and Maternal Fetal Assessment services out of SWAH to help cope with the “expected surge” in increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

At the time the Health and Social Care (HSC) system stated, “This part of the plan involves protecting children’s and maternity services while releasing bed space to contribute to the overall surge response”.

The decision received major backlash from concerned mothers who were also forced to travel to Neo Natal and ICU facilities in Altnagelvin if their new-borns were poorly or premature.

New mum Lauren Reilly previously told the Herald, “Having a baby during lockdown was so different to compared to the rest of my pregnancies.

“With NICU being closed at SWAH and me going into preterm labour at 35 weeks, I was transferred by ambulance to Altnagelvin with nobody by my side which was so scary”.

While Geraldine Lavelle said, “It would be great if the Western Trust could notify mothers on the current situation for their partners to attend scans, births and whether or not full maternity services will return to SWAH. I know I’m not the only mother-to-be that feels that feels this way.”

A recent statement from the Western Trust confirming the news stated, “The Ante Natal Clinic and Fetal Assessment unit for Fermanagh will be relocated to SWAH, in addition to the ongoing continued service in operation at Omagh Hospital and Primary care Complex, with effect from Monday 24 August.

“While there will be some capital works ongoing in relation to a separate entrance to the Ante Natal Unit in SWAH, this will not affect service and it will be hoped that these works will be completed in September 2020”.