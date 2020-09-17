A culture of wellbeing needs to be created – Greene

LOCALS across Fermanagh took to social media last week to offer support and share their experiences for world suicide prevention day.

While counsellor and psychotherapist Niall Greene welcomes the support shown to people effected by mental health and families who have been bereaved by suicide, he warns that improvements must be made urgently with regards to “investment and access to support.”

Speaking to the Herald, the local counsellor explained, “Men and women across the North are almost twice as likely to complete suicide as the rest of Ireland and the UK.

“We need to get to the core of the issues and reach out and use the lived experiences of those impacted so that we can understand the issues and implement adequate services that work for our community.

“I feel services need to be more community based and we need to create a culture of wellbeing where people feel supported by those living nearby.”

