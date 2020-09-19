Ford Transit Custom Nugget: It’s a lifestyle thing

Ford have taken Transit camper van conversions to the next level with the Transit Custom Nugget camper van.

IT has arrived! The first Transit Custom Nugget in the UK is available at Desmond Motors Transit Centre in Omagh and Derry.

The Transit Custom Nugget camper van is your home away from home. Whether you are discovering a brand-new place or rediscovering old favourites, the Transit Custom Nugget gets you there in comfort and style.

Ford have taken Transit camper van conversions to the next level with the Transit Custom Nugget camper van. Two separate double beds allow you to sleep up to four adults. Perfect if you are taking the camper for longer road trips with friends or family.

Other key features of the Transit Custom Nugget camper include reversible front seats and a fold-out dining table; a fully functioning kitchen with sink, 40 L fridge, and gas stove; a built-in power supply. Plus, onboard WiFi for up to ten connected devices is enough to keep the whole family entertained.

Available now to be seen at Desmond Motors Transit Centre on the Dromore Road, Omagh. Book an appointment now to see the van go from daytime entertainment to ‘night-time chill’ in an easy and quick conversion.

You can view our demos online from our Facebook pages and Website. Follow our social media to be part of the upcoming Custom Nugget Tour taking place in Northern Ireland.

You can spot us at some of your favourite locations for a great photo opportunity.

Find out more information at www.desmondmotors.co.uk or call the team on 02882 888 888.