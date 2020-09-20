20 mph speed limits for outside primary schools

St Joseph's Primary School, Donagh, Principal Michael Grew pictured with pupils; Reeley McGovern, Matthew Brown, Michael Rooney and Bronagh beside the new LED Speed detector on the Darnawilt Road, Donagh

FOUR schools in Fermanagh are to have part-time 20mph speed limits installed. The local schools feature on a new list of 100 schools across the North to be included in the scheme.

While the introduction of this safety measure at St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin, St Mary’s Primary School Bellanaleck, St Mary’s Primary School Maguiresbridge and Florencecourt Primary School has widely been welcomed there is also some disappointment locally that other schools failed to make the cut.

Local councillor Sheamus Greene, pictured below, said the lack of a speed reduction outside St Joseph’s Primary School, Donagh seemed a “glaring omission”.

He continued, “There is a dangerous bend up the road from St Joseph’s PS and cars are coming flying round it. When you come round the corner the school is there and it is extraordinary that this is still a 40mph speed limit.

“Any school that they are trailing the 20mph speed limit outside is great and I would hope that it works out. Every other school should naturally have a 30mph speed limit, that should be the maximum allowed in our county.”

