Tempo residents ‘living in fear’ over night disturbance

FLOWERS were ripped from their beds and thrown across the Main Street in Tempo on Sunday night as a spate of antisocial behaviour in the village continues.

For some time now concern has been voiced about antisocial behaviour in the village with claims made that some residents are now scared to stay in their homes as a result.

This week Tempo councillor Deborah Erskine said she was disgusted to learn that flower beds on the Main Street had been vandalised.

Speaking to the Herald Cllr Erskine said, “This has been rumbling on but in the last month it has got extremely bad.

“The flower beds were ripped out on Monday morning and the residents are really annoyed about this. Tempo is a quiet area, nothing like this really happens.

“It is disappointing for the residents who keep the village tidy. Tempo Development Association does great work and then you have people coming in who decide to wreck it. It is really frustrating, it just can’t continue.

“An awful lot of residents on the Main Street are elderly. One resident in particular has said they are afraid to stay in their home at the weekend. That should not be.

“They have lived there all their lives and this is upsetting for them as they say they don’t know what they will find when they wake up in the morning.”

It was also highlighted that this activity costs the Council money to tidy up. Council staff were in the village promptly on Monday morning to begin a clean up effort.

Expressing concern that this activity went beyond ‘having the craic’ on a night out, Cllr Erskine claimed the impact of the continued antisocial behaviour in the village is impacting tourists as well as residents. She said that a tourist who had visited Tempo got in touch with her to express their concern over loud music and antisocial behaviour recently.

“For me it is disappointing that someone has that view of Tempo.”

The local councillor encouraged members of the public to alert Police to any incidents of antisocial behaviour.