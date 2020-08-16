Sean Quinn accused of trespass at company quarry

SEAN QUINN has been threatened with a High Court injunction over accusations that he repeatedly trespassed onto company property that he owned in an act that ‘intimidated’ staff.

It has been reported that Mr Quinn was seen driving around Quinn Industrial Holdings property at Doon Quarry, last week, even though he has received several requests and a solicitor’s letter to stay away, according to the Sunday Independent.

The events are being interpreted as an heightening of tensions, following lockdown, between the Quinn family and the company.

This is the latest in a series of warnings from the company to Mr Quinn.

It accused the former billionaire of ‘unlawfully’ entering Doon Quarry in a ‘further act of trespass’ and claimed his ‘actions are intimidating to staff of the company’ which he formerly owned.

The warning also accused him of ‘several acts of trespass on to our client’s property since December’.

It warned that further acts of ‘trespass/intimidation’ at the company shall lead it to seek court orders to restrain him from ‘unlawful trespass’.

It was also revealed last week that Mr Quinn’s children have now joined his fight to get his company back by demanding a 22 per cent stake in the company, they claim is theirs.

A response by the company to the demand from the five children said, “Our clients believe that this is simply part of the ongoing process of harassment and miscommunication being visited on them.

