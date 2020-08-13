Relief at last for households dogged by poor broadband

THE Council is urging residents and businesses to check if they may be eligible for an upgraded broadband connection through the new Universal Service Obligation (USO) for Broadband.

Under the USO for Broadband, residents and businesses have a legal right to request a decent, affordable broadband connection from BT.

BT is in the process of writing to premises that have been identified as receiving a broadband connection of less than 10Mbps download speed and 1Mbps upload speed, about the scheme.

Urging Fermanagh and Omagh residents and businesses to check if they may be eligible for an upgraded broadband connection, Councillor Chris Smyth, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “The Council has continued to lobby key stakeholders for investment in broadband so that our residents and businesses can enjoy the benefits of a reliable, good quality service.”