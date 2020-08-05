+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePressure on Fermanagh  to invest in greenway 
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Pressure on Fermanagh  to invest in greenway 

Posted: 9:32 am August 5, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THE PRESSURE is on Fermanagh to progress its end of a cross-border greenway project after the Irish government released funds for the southern side of the project, which will come right up to our county border.
As recently reported by the Herald, the creation of the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties (SLNCR) Greenway project would be “a game changer” for the local tourism industry, with similar projects in places such as Mayo proving to be a phenomenal success. 
The proposed route of the completed cross-border route would come as far as Enniskillen and link Fermanagh with the wider greenway network and the Wild Atlantic Way.
Last week the Irish government, as part of a major round of funding for greenway projects across the country, announced the Blacklion to Sligo route of the SLNCR was to receive €500,000, while another route linking the Cavan-Leitrim Greenway at Belturbet to Castle Saunderson, close to the Fermanagh border, has been awarded €175,000.
The funding will be used to progress both routes through the statutory phase of the project. Blacklion Cllr John Paul Feeley said this first release of funding was “a significant step forward.”
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:32 am August 5, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA