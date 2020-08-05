Pressure on Fermanagh  to invest in greenway 

THE PRESSURE is on Fermanagh to progress its end of a cross-border greenway project after the Irish government released funds for the southern side of the project, which will come right up to our county border.

As recently reported by the Herald, the creation of the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties (SLNCR) Greenway project would be “a game changer” for the local tourism industry, with similar projects in places such as Mayo proving to be a phenomenal success.

The proposed route of the completed cross-border route would come as far as Enniskillen and link Fermanagh with the wider greenway network and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Last week the Irish government, as part of a major round of funding for greenway projects across the country, announced the Blacklion to Sligo route of the SLNCR was to receive €500,000, while another route linking the Cavan-Leitrim Greenway at Belturbet to Castle Saunderson, close to the Fermanagh border, has been awarded €175,000.

The funding will be used to progress both routes through the statutory phase of the project. Blacklion Cllr John Paul Feeley said this first release of funding was “a significant step forward.”