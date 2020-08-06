Police say no evidence of ‘dogcatchers’ on the prowl

THE CONTINUING reports of suspicious activity in regard to pets here has seen local Police appeal to the general public to report anything suspicious.

This week in the Brookeborough area a report of alleged suspicious activity was shared on social media along with images of a silver van, a man at a gate and a dog inside the gate. It was alleged that the van matched local sightings of a suspicious vehicle, however it was later suggested that this was in fact a delivery van and it was pointed out that the man in question appeared to be in uniform.

A Police spokesman for Fermanagh said, “There has been a lot of speculation this evening on social media of vans calling at houses enquiring about dogs and rope tied to gates. There have been two reports in the Fermanagh area and four in the Omagh area. Those have all been investigated and nothing untoward has been found. The van reported was doing deliveries and there is nothing to suggest a connection between rope and thefts of pets. If you see anything suspicious, please report to us on 101.”

Across the border in Cavan Garda are investigating the theft of five grey Schnauzer pups. A Garda spokesman explained, “These pups are only five weeks old and are two young to sell at present.”

Garda urged members of the public to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious or if they can help in any way.

Derrylin councillor Chris McCaffrey referred to suspicious activity reports in his area early last week. “I was contacted by residents and I liaised with the relevant authorities on this in regard to suspicious activity in and around the border. Although there are indeed genuine cases some of this can be just down to delivery vans which are unmarked. However, it is vital that the public stay alert and keep an eye out for elderly neighbours. Feel free to contact myself or relevant authorities if you do notice any suspicious activity.”