Pharmacies workload sky rocket as GPs’ remain closed

WHILE the outbreak of the Covid crisis saw most of the local health service hunker down into battle mode, suspending normality to focus on the fight against the virus, there has been one frontline service that has remained fully accessible throughout.

Right now GPs are still operating under lockdown conditions, services are only slowly returning to SWAH, and dentists and other practitioners are just beginning to take back patients. Fermanagh’s pharmacies, on the other hand, are operating as normal and have been throughout the pandemic.

In fact, they have been busier than ever, dealing with the fallout of the wider shutdown in the health service. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, though, with the Herald recently receiving a letter praising local pharmacist Paul Hughes and his team, signed simply “all at Newtownbutler.” The writers were particularly impressed with the stringent safety measures implemented in store by the pharmacy.

Speaking to the Herald Mr Hughes, who also runs a pharmacy in Enniskillen, said local pharmacies had been going “flat out” throughout the pandemic, at a time when other frontline health professionals had scaled back, saying patients in urgent need only. As a result of this, pharmacies have been even busier than ever.

“We’re trying to cover a lot of work that in another situation may have gone elsewhere,” said Mr Hughes. “Because of that we’re trying to take that work on and do our best to give these people the right advice and, where necessary and importantly, we’re having to refer them.

“In some cases we’re having to contact doctors or dentists or chiropodists for the people, because the people can’t get them themselves. We’re very busy because there has been an increase in the amount of work we’re doing, a substantial increase.”

