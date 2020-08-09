No sign of leisure centres reopening

PEOPLE from across the Lisnaskea area have been left ‘outraged’ following the Council’s decision to keep leisure facilities at the Castle Park Centre in the town closed as other leisure facilities elsewhere across the county resume such as the Lakeland Forum.

With “no reopening date in sight”, staff as well as customers from the centre are growing more and more concerned as to when or even if jobs and services will once again resume.

One local customer who has been a member of the leisure centre for over ten years told the Herald, “Throughout lockdown I completely understood why things like the gym, exercise classes and even the football pitch facilities for young kids such as my own had to be shut down because of Covid and the need to be keep people safe. That, I

have absolutely no issue with.

“But what I can’t understand is why one rule can be applied to one place and a completely different one for another.

“Yes, I understand that the pitches at Castle Park are open to football groups to train on, but my children won’t receive any benefit from this as they’re too young to play the sport competitively but always enjoyed playing for the fun of it with friends.”

When contacted by the Herald on this issue, a spokesman from the Council said, “The football pitches at Castle Park Leisure Centre are currently available for hire by affiliated clubs”, with no comment on when it will reopen for hire by other members of the public.

He added, “Ensuring that Castle Park Leisure Centre is safe for use both by staff and customers remains the Council’s priority and government guidance around social distancing protocols has presented some operational issues with regard to the reopening of the Fitness Suite at this time.

“The Council values all its customers and is working hard to put in place the necessary measures required to ensure the conditions are right to reopen the Fitness Suite and resume Fitness Classes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Information will be forwarded to all members shortly and the Centre’s website and facebook page will be updated regularly to reflect progress on the reopening of facilities.”

