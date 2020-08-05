New twist in Quinn row

LOCAL businessman, Sean Quinn, has made ‘shocking’ revelations in a lengthy statement to gardai outlining his knowledge of financial practices at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

The statement came after he was questioned about allegations made against him by one of the current QIH directors, John McCartin, the ‘Sunday Times’ has reported.

In a series of statements made to gardai, McCartin accused Quinn of involvement in crime and arson attacks, and claimed the businessman suggested it cost €10,000 to have someone shot. according to the report.

Despite this, Quinn has now described his former colleague’s allegations as being “without foundation” and pointed out that he was hired as a consultant by QIH for €500,000 a year before their relationship turned sour in 2016.

The report also said that Mr Quinn made the 35-page statement to detectives who interviewed him at his home on the outskirts of Ballyconnell last month.

It was reported that during the brief encounter, Quinn provided gardai with copies of documents and the names of other people he suggested they should interview.

It is understood that the statement issued by Mr Quinn is “being studied” by detectives who are involved in an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding arson attacks on the company and its directors, which began in 2011.

In recent days, Mr Quinn has confirmed that he made a statement to gardai outlining his knowledge of various matters at QIH after he was accused of involvement in criminality. “I have given the gardai information which I believe they should know about.

“I have given them the names of other witnesses who can prove what I am saying. I am not going into any more detail at this point”, he said.

The ‘Times’ reported that the Quinn, “felt he had no option but contact the gardai himself, after he was questioned about allegations made by McCartin”.

The former billionaire explained, “I have been accused of involvement in criminality of involvement in criminality without evidence to support those claims.

“I feel tremendous damage has been done to my reputation. There is not a scintilla of truth to any of these allegations or any evidence to support them.

“There is an attempt being made here to somehow suggest that I am involved in serious criminality, or anyone belonging to me.”