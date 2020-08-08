New housing to transform old secondary school site

AFTER YEARS of lying derelict, the site of the old Duke of Westminster Secondary School is being transformed into over 30 new homes in Ballinamallard.

The major new development comprises of detached and semi-detached homes within a few minutes walking distance from the middle of the village. Westminster Court located on the Makenny Road takes it’s name from the former school which stood on the site and is the latest development from PJ Treacy & Sons.

Estate agent Turning Point Property Sales state, “Westminster Court consists of seven signature house types made up of three and four bed detached and semi-detached homes all built to the high standards of craftsmanship offering all the space, comfort and privacy you need for modern family living.”

Phase two of the development has now been released with seven homes available. Prices vary depending on the house type in question. Road front detached four bed homes are priced at £184,950 while the guide price for three bed semi-detached homes is set at £139,950.

Artists impressions of the new development show bright exteriors with enclosed drive ways and lawn areas.

Former MP Tom Elliott, who is a local resident, said the development was a positive lift for Ballinamallard.

“It is a great site and located right on the edge of the town. It is very suitable for any one, I can’t say that these houses should be directed at one age group or social group it is just a really good area and location.

“The development has been very popular as I understand there is quite a demand for the houses there, especially those across the front. It will certainly be good for the village and the general area. It is also within a good commuting distance to Enniskillen and there are a number of good employers in the area.”

Speaking about the village Turning Point Property Sales added, “This peaceful village has thrived in recent years with the progression of Fisher Engineering, now Severfield NI, and has always benefited from its proximity to the towns of Enniskillen which is six miles away and Irvinestown which is just four miles away.”