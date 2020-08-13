Mother inspiration for Margaret to go the extra mile!

LISNASKEA woman, Margaret Collins, will go the ‘extra mile’ this month, in memory of her late mother as she takes on the ‘Run for Dementia’ challenge in support of those most vulnerable.

“Alzheimer’s ruined my mum’s retirement and she deserved so much better, that thought spurred me to do this challenge”, explained Margaret.

“Now is a very important time to take action because charities are suffering as a result of lockdown. Fundraising efforts of ordinary folk like me become so much more important when the big events cannot happen.

“The work of charitable organisations goes on so the money has to come from somewhere. It is also important for each and every one of us to realise that our individual efforts and donations can and do make a difference.”

The mum-of-four will run 50 miles in August to raise much needed funds and to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society, “Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia have left a mark on my life. As a young child growing up in the sixties, my grandmother lived with us and I never remember her any other way than ‘doting’ as it was called then.

“My own mum began to go downhill after the death of my brother and she was very confused and anguished for a number of years.

“It was very hard to watch my dad’s heartbreak and my mum’s inability to do the things she loved, she was a wonderful cook and an expert lace maker but she was lost in a world which was unfamiliar and frightening. That was so hard to witness.”

Speaking on the positive impact that she hopes her donation will make, Margaret told the Herald, “I would hope that any money raised would help fund research for a cure and training and support for carers of those suffering.

“Partners and families all suffer together and feel helpless while their loved one degenerates, to prevent the onset of the disease, hinder it’s progression or cure it completely would be a wonderful outcome of any Fundraising.

“I set a target to raise £100 but that has been completely smashed within four days. I am so grateful and so inspired by the goodness and generosity of people that I would love to see the figure move to £500 or more.

“The more money donated, the more good work can be done, every little helps.”

If you would like to support Margaret as she takes on her ‘Run for Dementia’ challenge, you can donate to the ‘Just Giving’ page found via her Facebook.