More students opting to study closer to home

UNSURPRISINGLY, more Fermanagh students than ever are opting to study at home this year, with applications to the South West College already higher than previous years.

Third level studying has been anything but normal in recent times, with Covid-19 restrictions having brought a halt face-to-face teaching to a halt not just at the SWC but in colleges right across the country before the end of the last academic year. Now, with local students planning their futures in these uncertain times, the SWC’s focus on practical learning, it’s close links with major universities, and its location right here at home has become an increasingly attractive option for many.

“The A Level and BTEC Level 3 class of 2020 are currently reviewing the higher education opportunities which await them and young people and mature learners are increasingly turning to South West College and the certainty of embarking of their higher education journey closer to home,” said a spokeswoman.

“In May the college launched the ‘Higher Education @Home’ campaign promoting the range of foundation and honours degree programmes available across its campuses. With the addition of the five new programmes, the college is on target to surpass last year’s student intake, with applications received to date up on last year.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0