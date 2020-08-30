Meet the Derrylin twins with different birthdays…

WHILE Covid has changed the way we communicate and socialise with others, the way we think, shop and even more some things will always stay the same.

There has been one thing that the deadly virus has not quite managed to alter and that’s the smile of a new parent holding their baby or in this case ‘babies’ for the very first time.

Derrylin couple Leanne and Jarlath Prior, welcomed twins Saoirse and Senan who were born just minutes apart but on separate days in July.

“The Covid-19 pandemic definitely made its mark on my maternity journey and on life as a whole since the twins were born” explained Leanne.

At 11.42pm on July 22 Senan Patrick Vincent was born and just twenty three minutes later his sister Saoirse Rosaleen Marie made her appearance.

After a short time in the SWAH neonatal unit, the twins were able to come home to Kellier Park in Derrylin where they have been thriving ever since, settling into a good routine and sleeping well.

Leanne told the Herald, “They are already reaching out for each other, displaying a strong bond of affection while developing separate personalities.

“Now that we have the twins home and have settled in, it is hard to ever imagine our lives without them, they are truly amazing.

“Having the twins, has also made us think more about all the great people whom have passed away in our lives that they will never get to meet.

“Grandparents for example, are the most precious people for children and sadly our twins have only one living grandparent, my mother Marie. So it was important to Jarlath and I that the grandparents were a part of the twins, hence the twins’ middle names”.

With both parents highly active GAA members, new mum Leanne, who is also a Fermanagh Youth Officer, revealed that plans had been made to bring the twins to their first official Derrylin O’Connell’s game over the weekend.

“They’ll be cheering on their uncle Eoin, who’s footsteps they will hopefully some day follow onto the field, sporting the green, white and gold O’Connell’s jersey”.

