McALEER, Eileen (née McAloon) – peacefully in the loving care of her family in her 95th year.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, infant daughter Elizabeth and sister Rose. Dearly beloved mother of Margaret (Gerry Hanna), Mary (Gerry Connolly) and Sean (Bridie). Devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at the family home today Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday from 2 pm until 10 pm (adhering to social distancing guidelines). Removal on Friday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to St. Tierney’s Church window restoration fund, c/o any family member.

Due to social distancing guidelines Eileen’s funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family, relatives and neighbours.

Eileen’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea