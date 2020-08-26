LAWTON, Maurice

LAWTON – The death has occurred of Maurice Lawton of Enniskillen, Fermanagh and formerly of Midleton, Co. Cork, peacefully on April 7th, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Caroline, Maurice and Anthony. Devoted grandfather to Michael, Keira, Saoirse, Riona, Aoibheann, Seán and Finnian. Son-in-law Michael Chapman and daughter-in-law Mary. Brother of the late Annamay ( Mackey), Michael, Thomas and Kevin.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, a private Memorial Mass will take place in Coomhola Church on Friday, 28th August and Maurice’s Ashes will be interred after in Kilmacomogue Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace