+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LAWTON, Maurice

Posted: 9:12 pm August 26, 2020

LAWTON – The death has occurred of Maurice Lawton of Enniskillen, Fermanagh and formerly of Midleton, Co. Cork, peacefully on April 7th, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Caroline, Maurice and Anthony. Devoted grandfather to Michael, Keira, Saoirse, Riona, Aoibheann, Seán and Finnian. Son-in-law Michael Chapman and daughter-in-law Mary. Brother of the late Annamay ( Mackey), Michael, Thomas and Kevin.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, a private Memorial Mass will take place in Coomhola Church on Friday, 28th August and Maurice’s Ashes will be interred after in Kilmacomogue Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA