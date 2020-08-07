+44 (0)28 6632 2066
KEENAN, John James

Posted: 8:22 pm August 7, 2020

KEENAN, John James – Shur an ure, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, August 6th, 2020, peacefully.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am in Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 the family home and funeral will private to family and very close friends. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Gretta, brother-in-law Peter and entire family circle.

