Hume remembered as political colossus & man of courage

NOBEL Peace Prize winner John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Mr Hume, who was instrumental in the Good Friday agreement, died in a Derry nursing home following a long illness.

He was a founding member of the SDLP in 1970 and led the party from 1979 until 2001.

Reitred SDLP councillor John O’Kane paying tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume said he was a ‘firm in his convictions’

“He was a gift to this place and the times that were in it when we think back,” said the Fermanagh SDLP stalwart.

“It is sad news to hear of his passing. We knew John was very ill for some time. It was sad to see the way he went,” he said.