Glass factory goes all gas in £40m investment

ONE of the largest firms in Fermanagh is now fully running off natural gas.

Encirc in Derrylin, the leading glass manufacturer in the North and manufacturer of some of the world’s most recognisable brands, has converted its production facilities to gas as part of a £40 million investment programme. The company was one of the key industrial connections for the ongoing Gas to the West project, which is connecting parts of Fermanagh, including Derrylin, to the natural gas network.

Managing director of the company, Adrian Curry, pictured below, said connecting to gas would help keep the manufacturer green.

“As a manufacturer we play a critical role in creating a more sustainable future for our planet,” said Mr Curry. “This holds true from minimising the environmental impact of our manufacturing, right through to supporting the local communities in which we operate and our employees’ lives.

“Having access to mains natural gas in Derrylin is enabling Encirc to further reduce its carbon footprint and we see this as a very progressive development for our business. It was quite exciting to see the state-of-the-art equipment arriving for installation on site last year.

“Switching from heavy fuel oil is integral to Encirc’s strategy to boost efficiency and minimise energy consumption across our facilities. These initiatives will further reduce our own environmental impact and support our customers in also shrinking their carbon footprint.”

Danny O’Malley, director of SGN Natural Gas which is delivering the Gas to the West project, said Encirc was one of the first major industrial facilities identified by the project to help ensure it remained a sustainable manufacturer into the future.

“The Derrylin plant was successfully converted to natural gas within weeks of the new infrastructure becoming live, wholly supporting this local company’s innovative and progressive approach to minimising its environmental impact,” he said.

The £250 million Gas to the West project has been a major local infrastructure project in the area in recent years, with connections also now available for homes in Enniskillen. Other areas to benefit from it include parts of Tyrone and Co Derry.

