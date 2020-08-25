GAA star urges spectators to use common sense

FOR county star Brenda Bannon (25), the Covid-19 pandemic changed her everyday life almost overnight. First came a major shift in her work life, as a radiographer working on the frontline at Sligo University Hospital (SUH), before news followed that all GAA would be cancelled.

Having seen first-hand the devastating impact of Covid-19, the Derrygonnelly Harps player has urged locals to “remain vigilant” as she warned, “we’ve seen what’s happening with regression of restrictions in other counties, if we want to keep the things we love in our lives like the GAA we need to take the guidelines seriously.”

Speaking on the ‘new normal’ and GAA, the health professional said, “It has taken a bit of getting used to. The things we usually take for granted in team camaraderie like, shaking hands before and after games, huddles and even hugging the girls to say well done is something we have to think twice about now.

“It has been nice to see more men’s club match coverage via Fermanagh GAA TV.

It would be great if we could push this for ladies championship fixtures going forward, as I know many people are still hesitant in going to club games due to large crowds.

“I’ve been impressed with the country wide use of electronic ticketing, sanitation, uptake of the Covid tracker app and particularly the adherence of face coverings has been impressive.

“Now that GAA is back I am ecstatic to be back with my friends, with a ball in my hands. It’s allowed me to spend time with the club girls and really develop a bond with them.”

Touching on concerns with social distancing at games, Brenda said, “Social distancing among spectators has potential to provide a real concern.

“We are a friendly nation, everyone wants to be socialising at games and sitting with their friends and family.

“I cannot stress enough how we need to be extra vigilant when attending games especially leading up to larger spectator events such as the club championship.

“Close contact with a positive case for more than 15 minutes can significantly increase your chance to contracting the virus. We need to utilise the space around club grounds and stands more effectively so spectators are able to maintain the 2m rule.”

