Future of Ardhowen remains uncertain

THE future still remains uncertain for the Ardhowen as fears emerge for local art sectors across the North after predictions stated that financial losses caused by Covid would top £23m by the end of the year.

The news has came as a dire warning for local venues such as Fermanagh’s Ardhowen Theatre which was forced to close to the public back in March, with “no confirmed date” for live productions or audiences to return in sight.

With much doubt circulating as to when or even if services will resume once again at the Ardhowen, it would appear that any short term measures currently in place would not be substantial enough when it comes to protecting the crisis-hit theatre in the long run.

When asked if the Ardhowen had any long-term plans in motion to welcome audiences back under safe social distancing requirements, a spokeswoman from the Council stated, “Productions will resume at the Ardhowen Theatre in the future however at present there is no confirmed date for this.

“Since the venue temporarily closed to the public in March, staff have been working on a recovery and reopening plan for the theatre in parallel with delivering its online programme”.

In addition to this, a statement from the ACNI (Arts Council Northern Ireland) warned, “Many arts organisations which rely heavily on income generated through box office, a model decimated by social distancing, are now facing a socially distanced Christmas season ahead, normally one of the most profitable times of year for the arts.

“Short term measures now will not save the arts and entertainment infrastructure and the jobs of many who work within it. Their work has completely disappeared and the future is uncertain”.

