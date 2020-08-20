+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh students urged: don’t panic!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Brexit report

Fermanagh students urged: don’t panic!

Posted: 12:37 pm August 20, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

WHILE the vast majority of Fermanagh students got their first place choice at university or college, there are a small number who have been left disappointed, even with Monday’s u-turn on the grading system.

The key message, from someone who has been there themselves in the not too distant past, is don’t panic.

Cllr Adam Gannon is now a science teacher and local councillor. He said: “As someone who did go to uni and drop out at the their first attempt, taking a year out if it’s necessary isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Although It doesn’t feel like that when you haven’t got what you wanted.”

Advertisement

Noting the difficult job market those who choose to go straight into employment face this year, he said: “I can’t stress enough, there is time yet. I’ve been there. I’ve dropped out of uni and didn’t know what I was going to do, and then figured out what I was going to do.

“Do not be worried. If you miss out this year, it’s one year. You can fix it, you could possibly end up in a better situation, doing what you want to do when you’ve had more time to think about it.

“It will be time to explore the opportunities.It can be hard, but sometimes its the best option.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:37 pm August 20, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA