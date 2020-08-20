Fermanagh students urged: don’t panic!

WHILE the vast majority of Fermanagh students got their first place choice at university or college, there are a small number who have been left disappointed, even with Monday’s u-turn on the grading system.

The key message, from someone who has been there themselves in the not too distant past, is don’t panic.

Cllr Adam Gannon is now a science teacher and local councillor. He said: “As someone who did go to uni and drop out at the their first attempt, taking a year out if it’s necessary isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Although It doesn’t feel like that when you haven’t got what you wanted.”

Advertisement

Noting the difficult job market those who choose to go straight into employment face this year, he said: “I can’t stress enough, there is time yet. I’ve been there. I’ve dropped out of uni and didn’t know what I was going to do, and then figured out what I was going to do.

“Do not be worried. If you miss out this year, it’s one year. You can fix it, you could possibly end up in a better situation, doing what you want to do when you’ve had more time to think about it.

“It will be time to explore the opportunities.It can be hard, but sometimes its the best option.”