+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusFears over Covid-19 risk on buses
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Fears over Covid-19 risk on buses

Posted: 9:09 am August 21, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

CONCERN is mounting over the safety of school children and bus drivers just days before the start of a new school term.
The majority of pupils in rural Fermanagh rely on busses to travel to and from school, with many at primary level as well as a considerable number of secondary level pupils reliant on yellow busses.
Local councillor and bus driver Sheamus Greene fears adequate safety measures have not yet been put in place to protect both drivers and pupils.
Cllr Greene said discussions with unions had been ongoing but to date there is a lot of drivers out there “really concerned”.
“It seems school bus drivers are being treated differently and there is the fact that there is probably an older demographic with school bus drivers which makes it even more concerning. It just seems that the school busses have been an after thought in all of this, if indeed they even got a thought.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am August 21, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA