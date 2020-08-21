Fears over Covid-19 risk on buses

CONCERN is mounting over the safety of school children and bus drivers just days before the start of a new school term.

The majority of pupils in rural Fermanagh rely on busses to travel to and from school, with many at primary level as well as a considerable number of secondary level pupils reliant on yellow busses.

Local councillor and bus driver Sheamus Greene fears adequate safety measures have not yet been put in place to protect both drivers and pupils.

Cllr Greene said discussions with unions had been ongoing but to date there is a lot of drivers out there “really concerned”.

“It seems school bus drivers are being treated differently and there is the fact that there is probably an older demographic with school bus drivers which makes it even more concerning. It just seems that the school busses have been an after thought in all of this, if indeed they even got a thought.”

