+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDullest July for over 30 years
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Dullest July for over 30 years

Posted: 2:50 pm August 13, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
JULY was the dullest on record for over 30 years, and the wettest in the last eight years according to official reports from the Armagh Observatory. 
Data released this week shows that July was also cooler and wetter than average this year with a mean temperature of 14.65 degrees Celsius. This was the coolest July for five years. 
Temperatures peaked on 16 July, reaching 22.6 C with the second warmest day recorded at the end of the month with 21.5 C on the 30th. The coolest day was 14 July when the temperature recorded was 14.2 C. 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:50 pm August 13, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA