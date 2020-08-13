Dullest July for over 30 years

JULY was the dullest on record for over 30 years, and the wettest in the last eight years according to official reports from the Armagh Observatory.

Data released this week shows that July was also cooler and wetter than average this year with a mean temperature of 14.65 degrees Celsius. This was the coolest July for five years.

Temperatures peaked on 16 July, reaching 22.6 C with the second warmest day recorded at the end of the month with 21.5 C on the 30th. The coolest day was 14 July when the temperature recorded was 14.2 C.

