Death of leading local businessman and GAA stalwart

ONE of Fermanagh’s best-known businessmen has died. Ederney man Claude Maguire (85) passed away on Monday morning after a period of failing health.

Although a long-time resident of Irvinestown, Mr Maguire was a stalwart of Ederney GAA and as a keen sportsman had a long list of successes. He captained the Lack football team as they lifted the Fermanagh Junior League Cup as well as the Junior Championship in 1961.

The following year in September he took his Ederney team to glory securing the first Fermanagh Intermediate Championship title. He secured this again in 1966 before retiring from the game.

Mr Maguire also had a love for golf and in the early 90s was elected Bundoran Golf Club’s men’s captain.

Aside from his sporting successes Mr Maguire will also be remembered locally for his Omagh based car sales business, TC Autos which was to become the main Renault dealership in the area. In later years the business grew and other motor franchises were added. He was actively involved in the company and retired as a director six years ago.

Paying tribute to Mr Maguire a spokesman for Ederney Community Development Trust said Mr Maguire was affectionately known was a giant in both club football and later as a businessman.

“His talents weren’t limited to sport. Starting off his career as a car mechanic at the old Scutch Mill premises at Ederney’s Market Street, his passion for cars eventually took him on a gigantic journey in the motor industry.

“Today, almost a half-a-century later, his family continue the business having expanded to include other motor franchises in a company he had been so proud to have led for so long.”

Mr Maguire’s funeral Mass will took place on Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Church Irvinestown followed by burial at the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions mourners are reminded that the funeral and burial is strictly private.

Mr Maguire is survived by wife Angela, daughter Claire and sons Edward, Claude, Austin, Damien, and Ross.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007