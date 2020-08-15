Bank jobs set to go in shake-up

AS LOCKDOWN eases concern for the future security of some local jobs has been raised after another leading firm announced job cuts.

This week it was announced that Bank of Ireland is to reduce its workforce by approximately 1,400 which will partially be done through a redundancy programme with employees to be invited to apply to in the coming weeks.

The bank is understood to have a current workforce of 10,400 with the cuts set to bring that figure down to fewer than 9000. It is understood the voluntary redundancy package allows for four weeks pay per year of service.

Locally the financial institution has branches in Enniskillen and Lisnaskea as well as several branches in the bordering counties of Cavan and Monaghan.

While it is hoped that compulsory redundancies may be avoided the full extent of the impact of the announcement locally is still unclear.

Lisnaskea councillor Garbhan McPhillips said the news that Bank of Ireland was to cut jobs was “very disappointing”.

Speaking to the Herald Cllr McPhillips said, “The announcement from Bank of Ireland last week regarding the voluntary redundancies, reducing the workforce by 1,400 is very disappointing.

“Not only disappointing but extremely worrying for all the employees in both the Enniskillen and Lisnaskea branches. I would be hoping that both would have minimal redundancies and very little disruption.

“Speaking from a personal point of view I would be very concerned for the workforce of my local branch in Lisnaskea. Job security and job retention is a must, considering the tough times we have all been through these last few months with the on going pandemic.

“Speaking to locals they have expressed their concern following the announcement. Over the coming days/weeks I will be speaking to employees of the bank to offer my support and to gather their thoughts on the announcement.”

John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union branded the announcement “one of the biggest cultural missteps in banking history in Ireland”.

Speaking to RTE he added that the union was “extremely disappointed and angry” that Bank of Ireland had progressed these job cuts in the midst of a pandemic.

