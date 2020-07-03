+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WEBB, Stephen

Posted: 7:27 pm July 3, 2020

WEBB, Stephen – 40 White Island Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Non Covid related.

Stephen’s funeral cortége will leave his family home on Monday going to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Mass followed by burial in Magheramenagh Cemetery

May he Rest In Peace

Please note due current Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral will be private to family. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so on p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Esther, sons Ethan (Kirsty), Declan and Killian, daughter Lucia and extended family circle.

All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors. Tel: 07703 – 210437.

