Urgent plea to allow all our pubs to reopen their doors

Posted: 9:05 am July 23, 2020

THERE could be new hope for the many pubs across Fermanagh forced to stay closed as the go-ahead could be given for publicans to reopen this weekend when the Executive meets on Thursday.

First Minister Arlene Foster indicated yesterday that such pubs should be given a date after Thursday’s Stormont meeting.

It has been reported that some rural bars in Fermanagh have been working towards the 25th of July as a potential reopening date.

However, the fears are now rife that the Executive could be persuaded to sway after the Irish government delayed moving to phase four of its reopening plan, which would have seen so-called wet pubs – pubs that don’t serve food – in the South reopen last Monday.

