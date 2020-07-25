+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tributes to 'a true giant' of the church
Tributes to ‘a true giant’ of the church

Posted: 12:58 pm July 25, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE DEATH has occurred of one of the most significant figures of the Catholic church here in the last few decades.

Monsignor Sean Cahill, retired Enniskillen parish priest passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday evening after a long illness. He has been described as a giant of the diocese who devoted his life to serving his community and, in particular, promoting the betterment of its young people.

Mgr Cahill had served as parish priest of St Michael’s Parish for over 25 years from his appointment in 1981 until his retirement in 2007. Following his retirement he continued to serve the local diocese ministering to the people of Maguiresbridge in the parish of Aghalurcher until 2018.

Throughout his career Mgr Cahill played an instrumental role in the local education sector. From teaching at St Macartan’s College in Monaghan to in later years holding various committee positions, including chairman of the board of governors at Mount Lourdes.

Across the county tributes have been paid to a man who one colleague described as ‘outstanding in every way’.

 

