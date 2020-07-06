Teresa was among the last of a great generation

DERRYLIN woman Teresa Maguire was among the last of a great generation of Irish country mothers.

Born in the townland of Aghyoule, Teresa epitomised that role of wife and mother, raising a large family in far from easy circumstances, bereft of modern amenities.

One of the most elderly and most respected members of Derrylin Parish community, she leaves a family of 12, seven girls and five boys.

In her 94th year, with her twin sister, Josie (Boyle), they were two of six children of James and Margaret Reilly.

Her path in life was mapped from an early stage, working on the family farm after leaving Stonepark School.

She married Patrick (Packie) Maguire in 1950, settling in Drumully, where she devoted herself to looking after her family, readily turning her hand to farm work too.

A fun-loving person, in later years she was able to delight in her 43 grandchildren and 49 greatgrandchildren.

Granddaughters Joanne, Danielle and Lisa are all prominent members of Fermanagh senior women’s team.

Deep faith was one of Teresa’s hallmarks, Mass and prayer were at the centre of her life.

She had special devotion to Padre Pio and made many pilgrimages to Knock and once to Lourdes.

Her faith helped her cope at times of great sorrow in her life with the deaths of Packie in 1981 and two grandchildren, Kevin in 1997 and Colette in 2005, also being predeceased by sisters Margaret (McKenna), Mary Ellen (McGovern) and brother Eamon.

She is survived by daughters, Teresa, Mary, Shelia, Josephine, Anna, Carmel, Eileen, sons Alfie, Jimmy, Martin, Sean, Eamon, twin sister Josie and brother Seamus.

Following Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr Gerard Alwill, streamed live from St Ninnidh’s Church by webcam, burial took place at the adjoining cemetery.